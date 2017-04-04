Fans Buying Romo Gear After Big Announcement

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – After Tony Romo left the Cowboys and his NFL career for the broadcast booth with CBS Sports, fans in North Texas say the look forward to supporting him in his new job.

And the fans CBS11 spoke with Tuesday evening said they expect it will be a smooth transition.

Some fans were out buying Romo gear while there’s still some available. They won’t be making anymore.

“If you’re going to get it now is probably a good time to get it because I don’t think it’ll be around much later,” said fan Eric Eversgerd.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said fan Patricia Allsbrooks who said she wished Romo could have walked away with a Super Bowl ring.

“It’s obviously sad to see him leave without getting everything accomplished that he wanted done but wishing him well,” she said.

“I think it’s a very smart move for Tony,” said Eversgerd. “You know you have two back surgeries, you have two kids a third on the way, I think it’s a smart move and easy transition into broadcasting.”