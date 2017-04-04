Frisco Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Roof Solicitor

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW) – Frisco Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot a roof solicitor.
Authorities say they arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane on Monday at approximately 4:22 p.m. to find a male victim needing treatment for a gunshot wound.
Officers arrested 45-year-old Radu Chivu of Frisco for allegedly shooting the unknown victim. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives say the victim was a door to door roofing solicitor and was allegedly confronted by Chivu.
According to Frisco Police, the suspect had a no soliciting sign posted on his house but did not say that justified his actions.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 referencing CS# 17031331. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).