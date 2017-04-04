CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
FWISD Teacher Of The Year Finalists

April 4, 2017 6:00 PM

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The finalists for Fort Worth ISD District Teachers of the Year were announced at an after-school reception on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017, that was hosted by Central Market and other community partners.

The ten finalists, chosen among 133 Campus Teachers of the Year are:

Keith Byrd
Science and Math
9th – 12th grades
Polytechnic High School

Veronica Canchola
Social Studies
6th and 9th grades
World Languages Institute

Cecilia N.Sanchez-Hill
History
10th grade
TCC South-FWISD Collegiate

Shantell Phelps
Science
8th grade
William James Middle School

Chris Workman
Math
9th-12th grades
Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School

2017 Elementary District Teacher of the Year Finalists

Julissa Gomez
All Subject Areas
2nd grade
J.T. White Elementary

Lindsay Laster
English Language Arts
4th grade
Meadowbrook Elementary

Rebecca Martin
Art
K-5th grades
Carter Park Elementary

Jennifer Mitchell
Science and Math
5th grade
Westcliff Elementary

Tara Woods
All Subjects
Kindergarten
J.T. Stevens Elementary

