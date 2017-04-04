FWISD Teacher Of The Year Finalists

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The finalists for Fort Worth ISD District Teachers of the Year were announced at an after-school reception on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017, that was hosted by Central Market and other community partners.
The ten finalists, chosen among 133 Campus Teachers of the Year are:
Keith Byrd
Science and Math
9th – 12th grades
Polytechnic High School
Veronica Canchola
Social Studies
6th and 9th grades
World Languages Institute
Cecilia N.Sanchez-Hill
History
10th grade
TCC South-FWISD Collegiate
Shantell Phelps
Science
8th grade
William James Middle School
Chris Workman
Math
9th-12th grades
Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School
2017 Elementary District Teacher of the Year Finalists
Julissa Gomez
All Subject Areas
2nd grade
J.T. White Elementary
Lindsay Laster
English Language Arts
4th grade
Meadowbrook Elementary
Rebecca Martin
Art
K-5th grades
Carter Park Elementary
Jennifer Mitchell
Science and Math
5th grade
Westcliff Elementary
Tara Woods
All Subjects
Kindergarten
J.T. Stevens Elementary