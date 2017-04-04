CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Lawyers For John Wiley Price Call For Mistrial

April 4, 2017 6:41 PM By Steve Pickett
Filed Under: Bribery, corruption, Dallas, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, guilty, innocent, Paul Coggins, Politics, trial, U.S. Attorney Paul Coggins

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price may the person facing criminal charges, but on Tuesday, it was government lawyers facing cross-examination over their conduct.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Lynn verbally lashed out at prosecutors after they revealed possession of documents they wanted to offer as evidence in the case.

“This problem is the government’s doing,” Lynn said after chastising prosecutors for not alerting defense lawyers of the evidence.

“I do not see a slam dunk. I think the government has presented a compelling case but not an overwhelming case,” former U.S. Attorney Matt Orwig said after Judge Lynn criticized prosecutors actions.
Prosecutors called FBI Special Agent Allen Wilson to testify Tuesday. Wilson said the government began investigating Price seven years ago, including mounting a camera on a telephone pole outside Price’s house for 13 months. “He (Price) received cash, land and cars, among other things, in return for using his influence as a public official,” Wilson claimed.

Wilson was scheduled to be the final witness for prosecutors before defense lawyers present their case.

Commissioner Price’s only court statement so far — “Not guilty your Honor” — may change.

Price could take the stand in his own defense. Former federal prosecutor Paul Coggins said the Commissioner is not required to testify, but Price is known for speaking his mind.

“I think the betting on the street is Commissioner Price will take the stand and testify,” Coggins said.

The case resumes Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Click back to CBSDFW.COM for the latest on this trial.

More from Steve Pickett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia