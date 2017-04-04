Lawyers For John Wiley Price Call For Mistrial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price may the person facing criminal charges, but on Tuesday, it was government lawyers facing cross-examination over their conduct.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Lynn verbally lashed out at prosecutors after they revealed possession of documents they wanted to offer as evidence in the case.

“This problem is the government’s doing,” Lynn said after chastising prosecutors for not alerting defense lawyers of the evidence.

“I do not see a slam dunk. I think the government has presented a compelling case but not an overwhelming case,” former U.S. Attorney Matt Orwig said after Judge Lynn criticized prosecutors actions.

Prosecutors called FBI Special Agent Allen Wilson to testify Tuesday. Wilson said the government began investigating Price seven years ago, including mounting a camera on a telephone pole outside Price’s house for 13 months. “He (Price) received cash, land and cars, among other things, in return for using his influence as a public official,” Wilson claimed.

Wilson was scheduled to be the final witness for prosecutors before defense lawyers present their case.

Commissioner Price’s only court statement so far — “Not guilty your Honor” — may change.

Price could take the stand in his own defense. Former federal prosecutor Paul Coggins said the Commissioner is not required to testify, but Price is known for speaking his mind.

“I think the betting on the street is Commissioner Price will take the stand and testify,” Coggins said.

The case resumes Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Click back to CBSDFW.COM for the latest on this trial.