CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Major Mistakes Made In Commissioner Price Corruption Case

By Jack Douglas Jr. | CBSDFW.COM April 4, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Bribery, Commissioner John Wiley Price, corruption trial, Dallas, Dallas County Commissioner, Dapheny Fain, john wiley price, Tax evasion

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Prosecutors have admitted more mistakes in its federal corruption case against Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

The government said today it had found more information that should have earlier been turned over to defense attorneys for Price and his executive assistant, Dapheny Fain.

The disclosure threatens the testimony already given to the jury by the governments two star witnesses, former lead FBI investigator Don Sherman and FBI financial analyst David Garcia.

“I’m very disappointed…it’s just preposterous,” an angry Judge Barbara Lynn said, noting the government has had years to properly prepare for trial. Lynn told lawyers on both sides, outside the jury’s presence, that she would decide later on how to handle the government’s legal fumble.

The development was soon followed by the highly anticipated testimony from FBI agent Allen Wilson, who led the Price investigation after Agent Sherman suffered a stroke. Wilson said the FBI launched a secret investigation in May 2010 after agents realized his 2008 personal financial statements did not accurately reflect his greater income – money, the government says, that was garnered by taking bribes.

Agent Wilson then described for the jury the seldom-seen actions of a yearlong FBI covert operation, using “pole cameras” and the publicly available computer app, Google Street View, to spy on Price’s home and a business owned by Fain.

Wilson said they were especially interested in the expensive vehicles seen in Price’s driveway, including an Aston Martin that he said was traded for a Bentley. They were all driven by the commissioner, according to the agent, but on paper owned by his friend, lobbyist Kathy Nealy, a co-defendant in the bribery investigation.

Wilson said that at the beginning, on April 29, 2010, he and Sherman “simply drove by” Price’s home, traced the plates on a late-model Chevrolet Avalanche pickup in the driveway, and, “How about that,” it was shown to be owned by Nealy.

Price’s lead lawyer, Shirley Baccus-Lobel, objected when Wilson told the jury he and Sherman thought it was “strange” that Nealy – a woman – would own such a pickup truck.

Wilson said the FBI was also secretly watching when Price dined with another friend, Karen Manning, a Dallas dealer of African artwork who has pleaded guilty to lesser tax crimes in connection with the case.

In a broad investigation that has lasted seven years, the government has accused Price of taking nearly $1 million in bribes – using Nealy as a conduit – in exchange for his help in steering lucrative government contracts and other business to lobbyist Nealy’s corporate clients.

In addition, the embattled commissioner is accused of hiding his ill-gotten gains, with assistance from Fain and Nealy, from the Internal Revenue Service.

Wilson was expected to be the government’s last witness before resting. But that is now in limbo, with prosecutors suggesting to Judge Lynn that they may have to recall Sherman and the financial analyst, Garcia, if she strikes their earlier testimony from the record.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia