CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Man At Center Of Dallas H.S. Basketball Star Beating Death Arrested

April 4, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Independent School District, DISD, Johnathan Turner, Ranger College, rape, recruiting scandal, sexual assault, Student Death, Student Killed, Troy Causey, Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former North Texas high school basketball star who previously received probation in Dallas for the beating death of another player has now been charged with sexual assault.

Johnathan Tramaine Turner, 22, was arrested last week at Ranger College, the school about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth that he now attends.

Authorities say a woman was awakened early one morning to Turner having sex with her. A North Texas newspaper is also reporting that a criminal complaint says Turner also threatened the woman if she went to authorities.

The investigation into the 2014 beating death of 18-year-old Troy Causey led police to possible sport recruiting infractions by top Dallas Independent School District administrators and coaches and revealed fabricated student residency documents to get athletes from outside the district to play there.

Causey was a basketball star at Wilmer-Hutchins High School when he was beaten to death by two teens in front of his Oak Cliff home. He was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries, including a fractured skull, but died several days after the attack.

Turner, the only person charged in Causey’s death, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but never served a day in prison. Instead of going to trial prosecutors offered Turner a deal for seven years probation and he accepted.

As for the current sexual assault charges Turner was booked into the Eastland County Jail. Records don’t indicate an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia