Man At Center Of Dallas H.S. Basketball Star Beating Death Arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former North Texas high school basketball star who previously received probation in Dallas for the beating death of another player has now been charged with sexual assault.
Johnathan Tramaine Turner, 22, was arrested last week at Ranger College, the school about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth that he now attends.
Authorities say a woman was awakened early one morning to Turner having sex with her. A North Texas newspaper is also reporting that a criminal complaint says Turner also threatened the woman if she went to authorities.
The investigation into the 2014 beating death of 18-year-old Troy Causey led police to possible sport recruiting infractions by top Dallas Independent School District administrators and coaches and revealed fabricated student residency documents to get athletes from outside the district to play there.
Causey was a basketball star at Wilmer-Hutchins High School when he was beaten to death by two teens in front of his Oak Cliff home. He was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries, including a fractured skull, but died several days after the attack.
Turner, the only person charged in Causey’s death, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but never served a day in prison. Instead of going to trial prosecutors offered Turner a deal for seven years probation and he accepted.
As for the current sexual assault charges Turner was booked into the Eastland County Jail. Records don’t indicate an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
