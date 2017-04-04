McKinney Doctor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patients

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney arrested orthopedic surgeon Dr. Donald Ozumba last Friday night. He was taken into custody at his office, and has been charged with two counts of felony sexual assault. A judge set Ozumba’s bond at $25,000 for each charge, but he is no longer listed as being in jail.

Ozumba is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients. According to the arrest warrant, the first victim contacted police in August of last year, alleging that the assault happened while she was at an appointment to have her IT band examined. That woman told investigators that Ozumba touched her genitals during the exam.

Police interviewed another victim last week who accused Ozumba of sexually assaulting her while she was a patient in 2015.

According to his website, Ozumba is a board certified orthopedic surgeon with a specific emphasis on injuries and disorders of the shoulder, hip and knee. The website also states that Ozumba has served as a team physician for high school, collegiate and semi-professional sports teams.

After contacting Ozumba’s office for a comment, his manager sent the following statement.

We adamantly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba. No sexual assault or misconduct occurred. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our local and global community. Dr. Ozumba will continue to take excellent care of his patients and serve the community both here and abroad.

Authorities have encouraged anyone else who feels as though they may have been sexually assaulted by Ozumba to contact the McKinney Police Departmant at 972-547-2727.