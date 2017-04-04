CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
McKinney Doctor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patients

April 4, 2017 11:30 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Donald Ozumba, McKinney, McKinney PD, Sex Assault

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney arrested orthopedic surgeon Dr. Donald Ozumba last Friday night. He was taken into custody at his office, and has been charged with two counts of felony sexual assault. A judge set Ozumba’s bond at $25,000 for each charge, but he is no longer listed as being in jail.

Ozumba is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients. According to the arrest warrant, the first victim contacted police in August of last year, alleging that the assault happened while she was at an appointment to have her IT band examined. That woman told investigators that Ozumba touched her genitals during the exam.

Police interviewed another victim last week who accused Ozumba of sexually assaulting her while she was a patient in 2015.

According to his website, Ozumba is a board certified orthopedic surgeon with a specific emphasis on injuries and disorders of the shoulder, hip and knee. The website also states that Ozumba has served as a team physician for high school, collegiate and semi-professional sports teams.

After contacting Ozumba’s office for a comment, his manager sent the following statement.

We adamantly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba. No sexual assault or misconduct occurred. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our local and global community. Dr. Ozumba will continue to take excellent care of his patients and serve the community both here and abroad.

Authorities have encouraged anyone else who feels as though they may have been sexually assaulted by Ozumba to contact the McKinney Police Departmant at 972-547-2727.

