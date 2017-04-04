Reports: Romo Expected To Replace Phil Simms In CBS Broadcast Booth

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to the Sports Business Journal, Tony Romo is expected to replace Phil Simms in the CBS broadcast booth next season.

BREAKING: Sources: #TonyRomo to land with CBS next season and replace Simms as top analyst https://t.co/8OKA8gvxiz — SBJ/SBD (@sbjsbd) April 4, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later confirmed the report and added that Romo will be named CBS’s number one color analyst Tuesday, joining Jim Nantz in the booth.

CBS plans to officially announce the hiring of Tony Romo today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Tony Romo is going to CBS, as @Ourand_SBJ reported. Will be CBS' No. 1 color analyst, matched with Jim Nantz. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Multiple reports earlier Tuesday indicated that Romo will be released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and that he would jump to a television network.

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher and Ben Rogers have said all along that this was a significant possibility. Fish has said all along to keep an eye on CBS because of Romo’s relationship with Nantz and the possibility of joining the network’s PGA coverage in addition to analyzing football games.

According to Schefter, that topic has been discussed, however, Romo wants to keep the focus on football for now.

Tony Romo also could wind up working on CBS' golf coverage down the line, but Romo – a scratch golfer – first wants to focus on football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Romo himself will discuss some details on Wednesday on “The Ben And Skin Show’’ on 105.3 The Fan.