Reports: Romo Expected To Replace Phil Simms In CBS Broadcast Booth

April 4, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: CBS, Dallas Cowboys, Phil Simms, Tony Romo

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to the Sports Business Journal, Tony Romo is expected to replace Phil Simms in the CBS broadcast booth next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later confirmed the report and added that Romo will be named CBS’s number one color analyst Tuesday, joining Jim Nantz in the booth.

Multiple reports earlier Tuesday indicated that Romo will be released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and that he would jump to a television network.

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher and Ben Rogers have said all along that this was a significant possibility. Fish has said all along to keep an eye on CBS because of Romo’s relationship with Nantz and the possibility of joining the network’s PGA coverage in addition to analyzing football games.

According to Schefter, that topic has been discussed, however, Romo wants to keep the focus on football for now.

Romo himself will discuss some details on Wednesday on “The Ben And Skin Show’’ on 105.3 The Fan.

