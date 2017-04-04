Retiree Romo’s Next Step And Cowboys’ Asset Management

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is planning to leave the football field for a career in broadcasting, a consideration in his camp since November that comes to fruition now as the Cowboys are set to release him.
From the Cowboys’ perspective, there are “asset management’’ issues to resolve. I’m told Romo will be kept on the active roster until June 1 and then they’ll pull the trigger on his move to the “reserve/retired’’ list. That way they retain his rights in the unlikely event he desires a return to the field, and they also get the benefit of the $14 million in cap space they gain with the June 1 cut designation. (Dallas would no longer pay Romo, but would still “owe’’ the cap $19.6 million of dead money, which would count $10.7 million against the cap in ’17 and $8.9 million next season.)
From Romo’s perspective, we’ve long known if the interest he’s drawn from FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network. We’re told he’s already made his choice.
Romo himself will discuss some details on Wednesday on “The Ben And Skin Show’’ on 105.3 The Fan.