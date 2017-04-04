Retiree Romo’s Next Step And Cowboys’ Asset Management

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

From the Cowboys’ perspective, there are “asset management’’ issues to resolve. I’m told Romo will be kept on the active roster until June 1 and then they’ll pull the trigger on his move to the “reserve/retired’’ list. That way they retain his rights in the unlikely event he desires a return to the field, and they also get the benefit of the $14 million in cap space they gain with the June 1 cut designation. (Dallas would no longer pay Romo, but would still “owe’’ the cap $19.6 million of dead money, which would count $10.7 million against the cap in ’17 and $8.9 million next season.)