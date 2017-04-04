Student Brings Gun To School In Keller

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – A Timberview Middle School student brought a gun to school Tuesday.
Keller ISD said the student didn’t threaten anyone and never took the gun out of the backpack.
School security responded, got the gun and turned over the matter to Fort Worth Police.
Keller ISD released the following statement on the matter:
A student brought a firearm to school, and while he didn’t remove it from his backpack or threaten students or staff, his actions constitute a significant breach of school and state law which could result in criminal penalties. In Keller ISD safety is a top priority, and we are urging parents to remind their student that at no time are any type of weapons or anything resembling a weapon allowed at school.
Principal Carrie Jackson sent the following letter to parents: