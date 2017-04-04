CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

The Texas Rangers Taking Over Investigation Of Hazing Scandal

April 4, 2017 5:37 AM
Filed Under: Athletes, Hazing, La Vernia, La Vernia High School, Student Athletes, student hazing, Texas Attorney General’s Office

LA VERNIA, Texas (AP) – The case of 10 Texas high school students charged with sexual assault in a hazing scandal involving athletes will now be investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson County Attorney Tom Caldwell told the San Antonio Express-News  that local prosecutors made the decision to turn the case over to state authorities in order to ensure completely neutrality.

Seven juveniles and three adults are charged with allegations dating back as far as 2014. Authorities allege the students – who were athletes at La Vernia High School – took part in assaulting teammates while hazing them.

The allegations have rocked La Vernia, a farming town of about 1,000 residents situated about 20 miles east of San Antonio. Students from surrounding communities attend the high school.

