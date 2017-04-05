Amazon Picks Off NFL Thursday Night From Twitter

April 5, 2017 11:54 AM
Amazon will stream NFL Thursday Night games this season, replacing Twitter.

That means that technically, the games won’t be free to stream, but they will be carried by broadcast networks.

The games are available to members of Amazon Prime, which costs $99 per year. Prime, which comes with other perks like free videos, books and shipping, has an estimated 65 million members.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it’s a one-year deal worth close to $50 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced publicly.

That would be about five times what Twitter paid for the right to stream the games last year.

