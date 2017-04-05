Arlington ISD Denies Its School Makes Students Sick

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Arlington ISD is blasting a lawsuit over claims the Nichols Junior High campus is making students and staff sick.

The district says eight independent authorities have found “no credible evidence” to back the allegations.

The latest report comes from a federal agency, the National Institute For Occupational Safety and Health.

It attributed the problems reported by students and faculty to “heightened awareness” which it defined as a “phenomena where people began noticing symptoms after hearing others talk about them.”

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing 17 plaintiffs, says the number of complaints he’s heard is evidence enough something is wrong.

“Their projection that everyone in the building is making this up is not only ridiculous, it’s undermined by the fact that they’re spending so much money to figure this out,” said Merritt.

Arlington ISD said “out of an abundance of caution, care, and concern” it has “spared no expense” to test the school.

The district says student absences at Nichols aren’t any higher this year or higher than at other campuses.

Merritt, however, says the need to keep testing.

“If you bring in 7 or 17 experts that all tell you we didn’t find anything. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing there. That means, they’ve failed to find it.”