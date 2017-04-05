CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Armed Robbers’ Cash Gone With The Wind

April 5, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Fort Worth Police, gone with the wind

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police say a pair of armed robbers lost their loot last month when the wind kicked up.

Police said on their Facebook and YouTube pages, around 6:00 p.m. on March 6, two young men robbed the Valero, 2800 NE 28th St. at gunpoint.

The suspects left in a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck with $420, some of which was blown away by the wind.

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 3 46 09 pm Armed Robbers Cash Gone With The Wind

Armed robbery suspects chase their wind-blown cash (Fort Worth Police)

In the video of the pair walking, you can’t see the money flying, but police said when the pair starts running in the direction in which they came, they’re chasing after  the money.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4379.

