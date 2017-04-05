Cedar Hill At Center Of Mumps Outbreak

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CEDAR HILL (CBS11) – Dallas County Health and Human Services report 76 mumps cases in the county, 56 of them coming from students and teachers in Cedar Hill ISD.

A letter went out to Cedar Valley College students and staff alerting them about a high school student from Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy taking classes there might have exposed others.

Dallas County reported its first mumps case on January 19. Each week since there have been more cases.

Audra Barrett, the VP for Instruction at Cedar Valley College said students and faculty in four classes may have been exposed.

“They were notified by our president but they were also given this letter as well with very direct bullet points of what needs to happen and what to look out for,” said Barrett.

The college isn’t adding any additional cleaning beyond what’s routine but the college is offering an immunization clinic on Thursday.

“Something that is touching close to home you just want to make sure that you are well prepared,” said Barrett.

Cedar Hill ISD in conjunction with DCHSS offered a booster shot or third round of mumps, measles and rubella vaccine and started cleaning more.

There is no treatment for mumps, but most people recover completely in a few weeks.