Child With Autism Missing In Plano

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child named, Jonathan Wright.
Wright is 11 years old.
Police said he was last in the area of downtown Plano around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 4’10″/85 lbs and was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt with gray sleeves, blue jeans, and bright orange shoes.
He is a high functioning child with autism and ADHD.
Police said anyone who sees him should call 911.