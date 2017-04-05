Child With Autism Missing In Plano

April 5, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Autism, Missing Child, Plano Police

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child named, Jonathan Wright.

Wright is 11 years old.

Police said he was last in the area of downtown Plano around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 4’10″/85 lbs and was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt with gray sleeves, blue jeans, and bright orange shoes.

He is a high functioning child with autism and ADHD.

Police said anyone who sees him should call 911.

