Dallas Police Shoot Restaurant Burglary Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning when officers were responding to a burglary call near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Webb Chapel Extension.
According to authorities, a man was attempting to break into a Mexican restaurant at that location. He was shot by an officer, but the details surrounding the incident have not been released and are still under investigation. The suspect’s condition is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.