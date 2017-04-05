Dirkless-Mavs Fall To The Kings 98-87

Keller Bubble Dome Proposal Bursts After Amendement Fails After hours of debate and discussion at Keller Town Hall, council members voted down an amendment that would allow two, large bubble domes on the site of a new tennis complex, "The Birch."

