Dirkless-Mavs Fall To The Kings 98-87

April 5, 2017 12:41 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Ben McLemore scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half to lead six players in double figures, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87 on Tuesday night.

Limited to one free throw in the first half, McLemore scored 11 straight points to end the third quarter, then helped the Kings pull away in the fourth. McLemore made a pair of driving layups as part of a 13-4 run and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes to help Sacramento win the season series between the teams.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Buddy Hield scored 16 points and Georgios Papagiannis had 13.

Nicolas Brussino had a season-high 13 points along with seven rebounds and five assists for Dallas, which played without Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavericks have lost five straight.

