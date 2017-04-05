Family Of Young Texas Organ Donor Meet Grateful Recipients

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas tragedy has been changed into a lifesaving mission. Today a group of organ donor recipients got to meet the friends and family of a young high school student who died doing what he loved.

Not only does the memory of Aaron Singleton live on, but the teenager has also given life to three families. More than 100 people packed together with the football team and choir that Aaron was a part of coming together for a special ceremony at Baylor Scott & White Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Three people got a second chance at life through priceless gifts – receiving transplants of their heart, liver, kidney and pancreas – now they’re not only celebrating life but making people more aware about the importance of organ donation.

Aaron’s mother, Cassondra Singleton, says she still lives with the pain of losing her son, but knowing his death brought life to others helps with the healing.

“Through the organ donations and tissue, people are able to ya’ know just do simple daily tasks… walking further than they’ve walked in a long time, without being so tired early on [and] they’re able to see,” she said.

It was in November when Aaron suffered a seizure during a junior varsity football game at Joshua High School. The 15-year-old died later at the hospital.

Since Aaron had been very active in sports, band and choir, today classmates wore shirts with his jersey number – 33 – and lifted their voices in song to celebrate his life and his gifts of life.

Cassondra Singleton said her son would take pride in what’s happened since his death. “He would be very, very thrilled to be able to help others. And knowing that through organ donation and tissue donation he can do that – that means a lot.”

In addition to bringing awareness to organ donation, Aaron’s friends and family have also raised nearly $2,000 to have an Aaron Singleton memorial statue erected outside Owl Stadium. Click here to find out more on their GoFundMe page.