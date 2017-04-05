Former Police Chiefs Sign Letter, Outlining Public Safety Crisis Facing Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of police officers, including former police chiefs, assistant chiefs and deputy chiefs are raising big alarm bells with Dallas about what they see as a public safety crisis.

All of the experienced Dallas Police Department officers point to the low pay, and the current pension crisis for causing under-staffing within the department.

In the letter addressed to the city, they say: “The consequences include an inevitable rise in serious crime as Dallas loses officers and is unable to replace them.”

The letter alludes to their belief that the situation isn’t new, either, citing understaffing and a “huge tide” of serious crimes.

The citizens and city government launched an effort to raise the number of officers to three per 1,000 citizens.

Hundreds of officers have quit, or retired in the past two years and the department is 100 officers short of its target staffing level.