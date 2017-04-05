Jury Deliberating Woman’s Punishment After Pleading Guilty To Murdering Grandson

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – On Wednesday afternoon, Tarrant County jurors began deliberating how many years Patricia Flores will spend in jail after she pleaded guilty to murdering her 2-year-old grandson.

She could receive five years to life in prison.

Prosecutors told jurors Flores should get the maximum punishment.

Flores’ defense lawyer said she shouldn’t spend any more than ten years locked up.

It was a little over a year ago when Lyfe Flores was rushed to a hospital with burns on 20 percent of his body.

A doctor from Parkland Hospital testified Wednesday morning the toddler died of an ulcer he suffered from being immersed in hot water.

The doctor said the boy would have had a 99 percent chance to survive had he received treatment right away.

But Haltom City Police say Flores didn’t call 911 until six days later after he became unresponsive.

Police say Flores fled and they arrested her 60 miles south of San Antonio.

Prosecutor Melinda Westmoreland told jurors Flores doesn’t deserve the title of grandmother.

“She killed him. She killed him. Murdered him. She is a murderer. You are sitting in the courtroom with a child murderer. How does that make you feel?”

Jeff Linick, Flores’ defense attorney said, “The greatest punishment ultimately is what she inflicted upon herself. The fact of the matter is one of her grandchildren did die as a result of her actions. That is something she is going to have to live with the rest of her life.”

Flores’ 16-year-old daughter testified on her behalf earlier Wednesday.

Jurors must come to a unanimous decision on the sentence.

Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, jurors went home for the night. They return Thursday at 9:30 a.m.