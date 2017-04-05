New Tom Thumb Opens On West 7th Street

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The transformation of Fort Worth’s West 7th Street continued with the addition of a Tom Thumb supermarket in the corridor’s Left Bank side.

The grocery store is serving as the anchor retail business in an area that touts itself as a mixed use residential and retail development.

The store opened its doors to customers on Wednesday, April 5.

Bill Thornton, the President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce said the supermarket is the last piece in the puzzle that makes the West 7th Street corridor one of the city’s 16 urban villages.

Thornton said the addition is “making this an area that individuals live work play and dine.”

The current construction of residential building on the Left Bank site is scheduled to be complete by this summer.

The Left Bank development connects downtown Fort Worth to the rest of the West 7th corridor which has become wildly popular for its bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.