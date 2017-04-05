Report: Dallas Area A ‘Favorite’ To Host 2018 NFL Draft

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The NFL has never held it’s official draft in the state of Texas before, but that may change in 2018.
According to reports, the new Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, The Star, is the ‘favorite’ to host the NFL Draft next year – league sources told Field Yates, NFL Reporter for ESPN.
Since it began in 1965, the NFL Draft was only held in New York City…until the league finally took it on the road to Chicago in 2015.
Sources say Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Green Bay are also looking to host the draft in 2018.
