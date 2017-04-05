LISTEN LIVE: Tony Romo joins The Ben and Skin Show at 5 p.m. CST on 105.3 The Fan

Romo On Jerry: “There Wasn’t Anybody That Stood Up For Me More Last Season”

April 5, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Tony Romo joined The Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan for his first official interview since the Dallas Cowboys released him on Tuesday.

In a subsequent announcement, CBS Sports announced that the former quarterback would be joining their number one broadcasting team for the upcoming NFL season.

In the interview, Romo talked about many things, one of them being his feelings about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“There wasn’t anybody that stood up for me more last season,” Romo said about Jones.

This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia