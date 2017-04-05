Romo On Jerry: “There Wasn’t Anybody That Stood Up For Me More Last Season”

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Tony Romo joined The Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan for his first official interview since the Dallas Cowboys released him on Tuesday.
In a subsequent announcement, CBS Sports announced that the former quarterback would be joining their number one broadcasting team for the upcoming NFL season.
In the interview, Romo talked about many things, one of them being his feelings about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“There wasn’t anybody that stood up for me more last season,” Romo said about Jones.
This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest details.