Royals Join Families Of London Terror Victims For Service

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined those injured in the March 22 terror attack and victims’ families in a multi-faith service Wednesday at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Prince William stopped briefly before the service to lay a wreath at the abbey’s Innocent Victims Memorial, a slate circle that remembers those who have suffered death, torture and oppression throughout the world.

The service took place just yards away from Westminster Bridge, where Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians before stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.

Hundreds of people, including police, ambulance workers and fire fighters who helped victims of the attack attended together with Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who is representing the prime minister, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Among those at the abbey was Melissa Cochran, who arrived in a wheelchair. Her husband Kurt, 54, died in the attack.

Kurt Cochran’s sister, Sandy Murphy, lives in North Texas. She described her bother as, “Outgoing, fun loving, goodhearted and very laid back.” Murphy said her brother and sister-in-law were in London celebrating their 25th anniversary.

The couple, from Utah, were on the last day of their European vacation when they were caught up in 82-second rampage.

The other victims were police constable Keith Palmer, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44.

Police shot dead Masood, 52, after he fatally stabbed Palmer in a Parliament courtyard.

