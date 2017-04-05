CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Texas Mulls Asking Drivers To Help It Clear Rape Backlog

April 5, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: medicaid, men, rape kits, Republican, Sex, Sex Assault, Texas House, Women

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is considering asking drivers to help it clear its huge backlog of untested rape kits, a novel approach that has been well received by cost-conscious Republican lawmakers and one that other states might consider.

The Republican-controlled Texas House on Wednesday gave tentative approval to the bill, which would ask drivers renewing their licenses to donate $1 or more to help test the thousands of rape kits awaiting analysis. It would still need the state Senate’s approval and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature to become law, but it hasn’t encountered any resistance thus far.

Victim rights groups say it appears to be unprecedented, though New Mexico may enact a law this week that would allow people to donate part of their tax returns to help clear its backlog.

Budget officials estimate that the Texas bill would raise about $1 million in donations. Its sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Victoria Neave, described it as something of an imperfect solution at a time when Republican-controlled Legislature is trying to cut billions of dollars in spending amid a budget crunch.
“Frankly, I believe that our state should be fully funding this,” Neave said. “But I wanted to come up with a creative solution to generate revenue to help end the backlog.”

Fully funding anything will be difficult this year in Texas, where a prolonged oil slowdown has left the state short billions of dollars to keep pace with a rapidly growing population. Deep cuts to higher education and Medicaid are on the table, and although about $4 million for rape kit-testing is included in a spending bill that House lawmakers will consider Thursday, there is no guarantee that money will remain in the budget sent to Abbott’s desk this summer.

Texas has about 3,800 untested kits at a state lab and thousands more in cities such as Dallas and Austin, Neave said, who is one of only 29 women in the 150-member Texas House. Processing a single one costs anywhere from $500 to $2,000, she said.

Liz Boyce, an attorney with the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, called the bill an innovative approach that was unlike anything she has come across.
“Money is tight, policy is the way things are. It’s a reality that legislators by and large don’t want to throw tax dollars into the mix on some of these issues that don’t impact every single person across the state,” Boyce said. “We’re just glad someone is trying to come up with another solution.”

Many states are struggling with large backlogs of untested rape kits. Nationwide, there are between 100,000 and 400,000 untested sexual assault kits, and at least 28 states have enacted laws to address the problem, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Larry Green says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Asking to donate to the cause is the only way this should be handled. At first I thought they would force people…..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia