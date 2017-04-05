Texas Senate Honors Collin County Deputies For Bravery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Department was honored on the Senate floor Wednesday by State Senator Van Taylor, (R) – Plano.

The Texas Senate unanimously passed a resolution commending Deputy Charles “Chuck” Sibley and Lieutenant Tami McCullough for their “heroic actions that saved the lives of four individuals.”

Deputy Sibley drove into an approaching tornado to warn customers and staff at several stores near Copeville in December 2015.

He then drove through flying debris to track the storm and report its progress to other emergency personnel, according to the news release put out by Senator Taylor’s office.

After arriving in Farmersville, Deputy Silbey blocked traffic on Highway 78 until the storm passed. After learning that the tornado devastated much of the Copeville community, Deputy Selby returned to assist with search and rescue operations. The Hilltop grocery store took a direct hit, but because of Deputy Sibley’s “heroic and timely warning, three people survived the storm uninjured in a shelter,” according to the news release.

A 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, Lieutenant McCullough responded to a medical emergency in the detention facility where an inmate had choked on a mouthful of food and was laying on the floor without a pulse. Lieutenant McCullough performed chest compressions on the man and cleared his airway. She continued to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived and escorted the inmate to a local hospital.

“He is alive today thanks to Lieutenant McCullough’s swift intervention,” said Sen. Taylor.

“The heroes of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement officers across our county put their lives on the line to keep our families and community safe — we are all in their debt,” said Sen. Taylor. “It was a great honor to pause at the beginning of today’s legislative session to recognize the bravery and dedication of our law enforcement officers and highlight the extraordinary actions of Deputy Chuck Sibley and Lieutenant Tami McCullough. The distinguished service from our law enforcement professionals helps keep our area the very best place to live, work, and raise a family. Anne and I want to extend our heartfelt appreciation and admiration for all they do for our communities.”

“I am humbled that Senator Van Taylor and his colleagues in the Texas Senate would honor my two deputies in this way,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “But for the bravery and quick thinking of these two peace officers, four of our citizens would have certainly perished. Lieutenant McCullough and Deputy Sibley are perfect examples of likeminded law enforcement professionals across this State who are willing to act decisively or risk all to ensure that we can live safely in our communities. I am very proud of them, knowing that each of them, in completely different circumstances, took decisive action and it saved lives. God bless them both.”

After Senator Taylor’s recognition, Sheriff Skinner, Deputy Sibley, Lieutenant McCullough, Commander Langan, and Assistant Chief McCraw were greeted by the other Senators and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Senator Taylor authored Senate Resolution 581 honoring the Collin County Sheriff’s Department for its distinguished service to its community, which passed the Senate unanimously.