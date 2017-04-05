The Foote Files: Radio Personality Of The Week: WCBS-FM’s Broadway Bill Lee

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – You do not have to reside in New York to be familiar with this talented radio DJ or to hear him: Broadway Bill Lee on New York’s WCBS-FM 101.1.

A native of Cleveland, Lee got his start in radio in 1972, the same year that CBS-FM went on the air with its “greatest hits of all times” format. “BBL,” as he is sometimes referred to, programmed WTIC-FM in Hartford and later was on the air at KFRC/San Francisco, WLOL/Minneapolis, and KPKE/Denver, before landing back in afternoon drive in New York City.

Lee also worked at a station that I visited a number of times in 1982 while working as a corporate guy. Gulf Broadcast Group of Tampa FL had sold WKTU-FM in New York to Mel Karmazin’s Infinity Broadcasting in 1981. “KTU” back then was the #1 radio station in NYC both in terms of audience reach and revenue generated with a disco format. It operated on the 92.3 frequency then but later moved to 103.5 where it is today. If a person was a jock at WKTU, they were considered cool (and that still holds true today). Lee spent five years at WKTU before he moved to CBS-FM where he has a huge following with a funny and fast-paced show.

Bill has three grown boys and he and his wife, Beth Bacall (also a New York radio personality), are raising two girls and two cats. He does a lot of charity work for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, March Of Dimes, and the Manhattan Society. He has received numerous awards from various industry organizations.

Now you talk about a guy who can talk to his audience and in turn they are having fun? That’s BBL. His delivery is high energy, spoken in rhyme (“It’s me, lt’s me, it’s Broadway Bill Lee’), and never a dull moment. He was for a while doing weekdays 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on Sirius XM 70’s on 7 and that was one of my favorite times to listen!

Take a listen at this air check from June 2016… This guy is good!

WCBS-FM is available to listen via the radio.com website!