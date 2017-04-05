CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Wednesday’s Warriors: The Children’s Advocacy Center For Denton County

April 5, 2017 2:36 PM By Doug Dunbar
Filed Under: Child abuse, denton, Evil, Healing Hands, Innocence, love, Sexual Abuse, Violence

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – April, is child abuse prevention month.

Wednesday’s Warriors this week focuses on an organization that works to limit the pain of sharing the very personal story of abuse, for children.

The Children’s Advocacy Center For Denton County has put together a formula for helping traumatized children and their families, that starts, the minute a victim walks in the door. The non-profit has helped more than 18,000 clients.

“We want that child or that possible victim, to only have to tell that traumatic incident one time, and one time only,” said Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

But in order to make that happen, the organization pulls together everyone involved in a child abuse case. This includes prosecutors, Child Protective Services and investigators. Every player is present, the one, and only time, the child will have to re-live their story.

“We don’t want to traumatize the child any more than what may have already happened,” explained Chief Harrison.

The interview is recorded, everyone except a single forensic interviewer watches from behind one-way glass. The moment it’s over, the child is taken to the teddy bear wall, to pick out a new friend and trace their hand. It’s then they see other little hands like theirs, hopefully realizing they aren’t alone.

“The purpose of this is that so the child understands that they’re not the only person who has come, the only child this has happened to,” said Development Director Mimi Bishop.

As the wheels of justice begin to turn, workers meet with family.

“We provide weekly therapy sessions for that child and for their family members, until that child is healed,” explained Bishop.

Therapy lasts an average of 30 weeks and it’s free. Children are asked only one thing, to visit the organization’s “Tree Of Healing” upon their last visit.
“They dip their hands in green paint, put it on the wall and become part of our tree of healing,” said Bishop.

Please share your story of someone making a difference in North Texas by emailing us at wednesdayswarriors@cbs.com.

 

More from Doug Dunbar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia