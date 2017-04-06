Child, Death, Dallas, County, Health
8-Year-Old Dies From The Flu In Dallas

April 6, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: dallas county health and human services, Pediatric Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting an 8-year-old Dallas County resident has died after complications from the seasonal flu.

This is the first pediatric death in Dallas County for the 2016-2017 flu season.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this child,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director.  “Not every child will become this seriously ill from the flu, however it is a wake-up call for everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones. The flu vaccine is still the best method of protection and recommended for everyone six months of age and older.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss the flu vaccine a health care provider.

“Vaccination is especially important for persons at increased risk for complications from flu, including children, adults aged 65 years and older, persons of any age with underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director.  “Children less than 6 months of age are too young to be vaccinated and need to be protected by vaccination of their close contacts, including parents, siblings, grandparents, child care workers, and healthcare personnel.”

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

The adult vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments aren’t necessary. For more information regarding the clinic call 214-819-2162.

