Arkansas Homicide Suspect May Be Hiding Out In DFW

April 6, 2017 6:02 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted for murder in Arkansas may be hiding in the DFW area according to the U.S. Marshals’ North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in finding Brian Keith Freeman, 41.

Freeman is wanted for the murder of 36-year-old Lori Hannah.

Hannah was found dead in her apartment in Ward, Arkansas in March.

Freeman is believed to have fled to the Royse City area, where his pickup truck was found abandoned near Highway 66 and County Road 2642.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Freeman is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A cash reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest of Freeman.

If he is seen, the U.S. Marshals say do not approach him and immediately call the police.

