TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Central Expressway closed just before Interstate-635 | Check Traffic

Brad Pitt Makes Rare Showing At Hollywood Premiere

April 6, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, divorce, Hollywood, Lost City of Z, Moonlight, Movie Premiere

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt has made a somewhat rare public appearance since his split with Angelina Jolie by showing up at the Hollywood premiere of “Lost City of Z.”

The actor looked noticeably thinner when arriving at the Arclight Cinemas on Tuesday night. Although he was pelted with questions from reporters, Pitt gave a wave and said only, “Hi. Good to see you all.”

Pitt has kept a low-profile since Jolie’s divorce filing in September. He showed up at a few premieres last fall for his war drama, “Allied,” which turned out to be a box office disappointment. He also introduced a clip for eventual Best Picture winner “Moonlight” at the Golden Globes in January.

Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment produced “Moonlight” and “Lost City of Z.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia