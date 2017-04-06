CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Democrats Object To Trump Infrastructure Plan’s Direction

April 6, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Democrats, Government, Infrastructure, Politics, President Donald Trump, Regulations, tax rates, Traffic, Transportation, travel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats, who had hoped the one big policy area where they could find common ground with President Donald Trump would be infrastructure, say they don’t like what they’re hearing from administration officials about the transportation portion of the plan that’s still in-the-works.

Trump has promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years. With two of his other top campaign pledges in trouble — repealing the Obama administration health care law and reducing income tax rates — infrastructure appeared to be an area ripe for bipartisan compromise.

But some Democrats say they worry that Trump’s plan will focus on trying to entice more private investment in projects and reducing regulations that slow things down instead of providing more government money to address the nation’s aging transportation network.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia