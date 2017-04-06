Democrats Object To Trump Infrastructure Plan’s Direction

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats, who had hoped the one big policy area where they could find common ground with President Donald Trump would be infrastructure, say they don’t like what they’re hearing from administration officials about the transportation portion of the plan that’s still in-the-works.

Trump has promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years. With two of his other top campaign pledges in trouble — repealing the Obama administration health care law and reducing income tax rates — infrastructure appeared to be an area ripe for bipartisan compromise.

But some Democrats say they worry that Trump’s plan will focus on trying to entice more private investment in projects and reducing regulations that slow things down instead of providing more government money to address the nation’s aging transportation network.

