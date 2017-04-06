CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dustin Johnson Withdraws From The Masters

April 6, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Dustin Johnson, PGA, The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (105.3 The Fan) – Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall at the home he was renting for the week.

The world’s No. 1-ranked player arrived at Augusta National on quite a roll, having won his last three starts.

He never took a shot at the first major championship of the year.

Johnson walked to the first hole Thursday, as if he was going to play in the final group of the day, but changed his mind at the last possible moment. Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker teed off while Johnson sauntered back to the clubhouse, a stunning development just hours into the tournament.

His Masters was over before it ever began.

Johnson was injured late Wednesday afternoon when he took what his agent described as a “serious” fall down a staircase.

