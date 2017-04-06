Family Wants Justice After Hit-And-Run Driver Kills 8-Year-Old

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been nearly three weeks and there is still no justice for a Fort Worth family mourning the loss of an 8-year-old girl.

There are constant reminders on Barron Lane of Aja Hill, the little girl who used to play in the area. There are purple ribbons – her favorite color – and signs that urging people to “drive like your kids live here.”

As Fort Worth police continue their investigation Aja’s uncle, Bobby Lewis, is on a mission. He has gone door-to-door and so far has passed out hundreds of flyers urging neighbors to attend a community meeting tonight.

Aja’s family thinks speed bumps are the only things that will get drivers in the residential neighborhood to slow down.

Aja Hill, a first-grader at Atwood McDonald Elementary School, as killed on March 17 after being hit by a driver as she rode her scooter. Surveillance video captured a black Dodge Charger and police tracked down the owner, but still aren’t saying if the owner was the person behind the wheel when Aja was hit.

While police have a “person-of-interest” in the case, the family says only an arrest will bring them closure.

“I know they’re [investigators] doing the best they can, but there are some things that we do that we have to work a little harder at… try a little harder… push a little harder,” Lewis said. “So we’re just asking them to push a little harder for us. I don’t care how much, as long as it’s [the case] going forward.”

There have been new stop signs put up in the area, but the family says it’s not enough.

Tonight’s community meeting is to again try and raise community awareness about the need for speed bumps in the area and to “discuss permanent solutions” for this and other problems in District 4. The meeting will take place at The Dock Bookshop, located at 6637 Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth, and begins at 6 p.m.