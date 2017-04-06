Fort Worth Homeowner Shoots Woman As Police Investigate Prowler Call

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner in East Fort Worth shot a woman outside a home as police were investigating reports of a prowler in the neighborhood.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Edgewood Terrace near Lancaster Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
MedStar says the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious, but not life-threatening, condition.
Officers aren’t saying yet whether the homeowner will face charges.
Police had been investigating a call from someone else in the area around 2:30 a.m. that a prowler was in the neighborhood making noise outside their home.