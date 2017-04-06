CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Fort Worth Homeowner Shoots Woman As Police Investigate Prowler Call

April 6, 2017 5:09 AM
Filed Under: Edgewood Terrace, Fort Worth Police, homeowner shooting, Prowler

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner in East Fort Worth shot a woman outside a home as police were investigating reports of a prowler in the neighborhood.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Edgewood Terrace near Lancaster Avenue and Oakland Avenue.

MedStar says the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious, but not life-threatening, condition.

Officers aren’t saying yet whether the homeowner will face charges.

Police had been investigating a call from someone else in the area around 2:30 a.m. that a prowler was in the neighborhood making noise outside their home.

 

 

 

 

