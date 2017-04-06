Punishment For Woman Who Murdered Grandson Still Undecided

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We could learn today how much time a Haltom City woman will spend behind bars for murdering her grandson.

A jury in Tarrant County is still deliberating the fate of Patricia Flores. They have been behind closed doors since yesterday.

Flores walked into court this morning trying to shield her face behind her 16-year-old daughter. She’s facing a term of between five years and life in prison for the scalding death of her 2-year-old grandson, Lyfe Flores.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital more than a year ago with burns on 20-percent of his body. A doctor later said the injuries were from hot water.

Flores told investigators that she thought she could treat the boy herself, since she was a certified nurses assistant. It wasn’t until six days after the scalding that she called 911.

Lyfe Flores was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and then transferred to the burn center at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, but he died from his injuries. It wasn’t long after when Patricia Flores went on the run.

After days of searching police finally found her in Frio County, about 60 miles south of San Antonio.

During the beginning of the punishment of the trial, which began Tuesday, Parkland Burn Center Dr. Brett Arnoldo testified that had the toddler been treated immediately after the injury, there was a 99-percent chance he would have survived.

Jurors must come to a unanimous decision on the sentence.