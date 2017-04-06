Spieth Struggles In Round One Of The Masters, Shoots 3-Over Par

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

AUGUSTA, GA (105.3 The Fan/AP) – For the second straight round at the Masters, Jordan Spieth had a quadruple bogey on the back nine. Only it wasn’t at No. 12. And it’s only Thursday.

Spieth was 1 over for the opening round when his third shot on the par-5 15th hit the front of the green and spun back into the water. His fifth shot sailed over the green, and it kept getting worse.

He pitched long and went to the front of the green, and then he three-putted for a 9.

That put him at 4 over with three holes to play. He would go on to birdie 16 and par 17 and 18 to finish with a 75 (+3) for the round.

A year ago, Spieth hit two in the water at No. 12 and made a quadruple-bogey that sent him from a one-shot lead to a three-shot deficit and cost him another green jacket.

The Dallas native will look to bounce back on Friday and make the cut.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)