CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Spieth Struggles In Round One Of The Masters, Shoots 3-Over Par

April 6, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour, The Masters

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

AUGUSTA, GA (105.3 The Fan/AP) – For the second straight round at the Masters, Jordan Spieth had a quadruple bogey on the back nine. Only it wasn’t at No. 12. And it’s only Thursday.

Spieth was 1 over for the opening round when his third shot on the par-5 15th hit the front of the green and spun back into the water. His fifth shot sailed over the green, and it kept getting worse.

He pitched long and went to the front of the green, and then he three-putted for a 9.

That put him at 4 over with three holes to play. He would go on to birdie 16 and par 17 and 18 to finish with a 75 (+3) for the round.

A year ago, Spieth hit two in the water at No. 12 and made a quadruple-bogey that sent him from a one-shot lead to a three-shot deficit and cost him another green jacket.

The Dallas native will look to bounce back on Friday and make the cut.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia