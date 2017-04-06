TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Central Expressway closed just before Interstate-635 | Check Traffic

Texas Gas Prices Jump To $2.19 Per Gallon

April 6, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: AAA Texas, cars, Gas Prices, travel

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas jumped this week by nearly a dime to an average of $2.19 per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported that the average price for a gallon of unleaded is up from $2.11 recorded last week.

The association says the nationwide average price is $2.37, which is up 7 cents from last week.

Of the major metro areas in Texas, drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.10 per gallon while motorists in Dallas are paying the most at $2.25.

AAA says the recent severe weather across much of the U.S. and unplanned maintenance at refineries have combined to drive up prices this week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

