CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas House Votes To Restore Some Medicaid Therapy Funding

April 6, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: medicaid, Medicaid Therapy, Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – The House has voted to restore some funding to a Texas Medicaid program providing therapy for disabled children, softening $350 in cuts that sparked uproar last session.

Thursday’s move came during debate on the state budget. The funding could still be removed since the final House budget will have to be reconciled with the Senate’s budget.

The original cuts reduced state reimbursement rates for therapy providers, leaving some children without speech and other therapies.

Lawmakers got the extra funding by removing $43 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund, which is overseen by the governor and lures job-creating firms to Texas.

Seeking to roll back last session’s cuts occurred as Texas’ health department mulls new cuts. These would reduce Medicaid reimbursements to therapy providers for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia