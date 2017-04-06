CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Central Expressway closed just before Interstate-635 Check Traffic

Texas School Bus Crash Sends 23 Children, 1 Adult To Hospitals

April 6, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: Beaumont, Lumberton Texas, School Bus Accident, School Bus Crash, students injured, trauma hospital, U.S. 69

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LUMBERTON (AP) — Twenty-four people — 23 of them fourth-graders — were sent to Southeast Texas hospitals after an accident involving their school bus, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened Wednesday on U.S. 69 in Lumberton as the Beaumont Independent School District bus was taking 44 Charlton-Pollard Elementary School students and four adults back to school from a Big Thicket field trip.

Beaumont school district spokeswoman Nakisha Burns says one student was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Houston. A hospital spokeswoman says most of the others went to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for examination. A nursing supervisor said none were admitted.

Police haven’t explained what caused the crash.

Lumberton is about 15 miles north of Beaumont.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia