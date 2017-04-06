Trans-Siberian Orchestra Founder Paul O’Neill Dies At 61

Comedian Don Rickles Dead At 90 Legendary insult comic Don Rickles has died at age 90, as a result of kidney failure, his rep says.

Woman Who Murdered Grandson Gets 57 Years In PrisonPatricia Flores will spend the next 57 years and six months behind bars for the death of her grandson. Jurors in Tarrant County began deliberating her fate Wednesday and handed down the sentence Thursday afternoon.