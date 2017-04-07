CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Carlisle Says He’ll Play Young Players More Down The Stretch

April 7, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, NBA, NBA Draft, Rick Carlisle, San Antonio Spurs, Tank

By: Josh Clark

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Mavericks’ head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Friday that the young players are going to play a lot of minutes in the final four games of the season.

“We’re going to err on the side of lower minutes for veterans the last four games and more minutes for the young guys,” Carlise said via Earl K. Sneed.

Dallas has four games left in their season and they have already been eliminated from the western conference playoff race, so it makes sense that Carlisle wants to get the younger players more minutes down the stretch.

Carlise also told reporters that guard Seth Curry is still day-to-day but may be shut down for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Carlisle ruled Curry out for Friday’s game against San Antonio but did add that the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

San Antonio announced on Thursday that they will bring a skeleton roster to Dallas. The Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green and Dejounte Murray.

Dallas is currently slated to pick ninth in the NBA Draft, but they can realistically move up to the seventh or eighth picks. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings sit just one game behind Dallas in those slots, while New Orleans is just one game ahead of Dallas in the 10th slot.

