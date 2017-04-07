Dallas Police Ready For Immigration Reform Mega March

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The organizers of the Immigration Reform Mega March in Dallas are hoping for a big turnout on Sunday afternoon, expecting some 100,000 people to walk through the streets of downtown calling for an end to aggressive deportation efforts and executive orders that, they say, discriminates against Muslims.

The record for the largest civil rights march in Texas history was set back in 2006. That rally drew half a million people.

Large crowds like these create a giant security challenge for the Dallas Police Department. After the Dallas police ambush last summer, and other attacks like the Boston Marathon bombings, extra measures are being taken to make sure that the Sunday event remains peaceful.

Police watch towers were already in place early Friday morning, and Homeland Security agents toured the city’s public transit rail lines even earlier in the week. Organizers insisted that police, federal agents and other law officials were preparing for any safety issues that might arise.

“Our goal is to be peaceful and to conduct this march in a peaceful way,” explained event coordinator Hector Flores.

The Immigration Reform Mega March runs from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and ends with a big rally at the Dallas City Hall plaza. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Also, several streets around the downtown area will be blocked due to the event, so be sure to check the traffic map for updates.