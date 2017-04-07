Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Syria, Military
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Trump’s Military Action Unnerves GOP Libertarians, Dems

April 7, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Democrats, libertarians, Military, President Donald Trump, Republicans, Syria

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s military strike against Syria drew strong push-back from an odd mix of libertarian Republicans, Democrats and the far-right conservatives who have long insisted on Congress’ constitutional authority for acts of war.

Trump burnished an “America first” foreign policy during his 2016 campaign, warning that rival Hillary Clinton would dangerously order U.S. soldiers into international conflicts. He was often critical of former President Barack Obama’s handling of the Syria crisis in 2013 and urged him at the time to seek congressional approval for any military action.

But the president said Thursday night that the airstrikes were in the “vital national security interest” of the U.S. and accused Syrian President Bashar Assad of having “choked” his own citizens in a chemical attack.

Trump’s decision to launch the airstrikes on a Syrian military base represented an about-face at the start of his presidency and angered Republicans and Democrats, who said the U.S. Constitution gave Congress sole power to declare war. They urged Trump to come to Congress to get authorization for military force.

“The Constitution is very clear that war originates in the legislature,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a leader of the party’s non-interventionist wing who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination.

Paul, who called the Syria strike unconstitutional, said Friday before a closed-door briefing for lawmakers that they weren’t learning about the intelligence that led the president to order the strike until the day after the missiles were launched.

“You vote before you go to war, not after you go to war,” Paul told reporters.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said, “If there’s no strategy on Syria, he clearly made this decision based off of an emotional reaction to the images on TV, and it should worry everyone about the quixotic nature of this administration’s foreign policy.”

Any attempt by Trump to push a new war powers resolution through Congress would be difficult. Obama asked lawmakers two years ago to formally authorize war against the Islamic State but they never acted on the proposal.

The Trump administration had only days earlier suggested that Assad’s hold on power was a political reality. And Trump, in a December rally in North Carolina after his election, vowed that the U.S. would “stop racing to topple … foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn’t be involved with.”

Trump’s transformation did not sit well with Republican supporters in Congress and in the media who had backed his non-interventionist stances during the campaign. Conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter noted on Twitter that the president had campaigned on not getting involved in the Middle East because it would help enemies of the U.S. and lead to more refugees.

Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham, once considered for press secretary in the Trump White House, tweeted: “Missiles flying. (Marco) Rubio’s happy. (John) McCain ecstatic. Hillary’s on board. A complete policy change in 48 hrs.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., questioned how it would affect Trump’s efforts to defeat the Islamic State group.

“Didn’t the missile attack just make the situation better for ISIS?” Massie tweeted Friday.

In Palm Beach, Florida, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the action was “very decisive, justified and proportional” and said Article II of the Constitution allowed the military action in support of U.S. national security.

An outside group formed to back Trump’s agenda, America First Policies, tweeted a photo of Trump departing Air Force One with the words: “Enough is enough. This is a @POTUS who is not afraid to act.”

But Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., disputed the Trump administration’s justification.

“The idea this chemical weapons attack affects the national security of the United States is fairly tenuous,” Amash said. “It’s a rather flimsy argument.”

Republican leaders, many of whom back a more hawkish view of foreign policy, praised Trump’s actions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he supported “both the action and objective,” while House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the strike “appropriate and just.”
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, another Trump rival during the 2016 Republican primaries, said he told the president he had done “the right thing” during a phone call Thursday night after the airstrikes.

The South Carolina lawmaker, who has favored a more aggressive stance in Syria, said Trump’s opposition to being an interventionist during the campaign needed to shift.

“I think what he’s got to realize is, the campaign rhetoric has all been replaced by reality,” Graham said. “The reality in Syria is if we end this conflict where Iran dominates Damascus it never ends. You cannot leave Assad in power.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia