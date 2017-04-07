Hyundai And Kia Recall 1.2M Cars For Possible Engine Failure Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Jury Duty Phone Scam Hits North TexasThey claim that you have missed jury duty, and that you are heading to jail unless you pay a fine. But now, U.S. Marshals are warning of this new scam that is sweeping North Texas.