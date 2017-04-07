CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Judge Lets Negligence Suit Against Baylor Proceed

April 7, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Baylor University, lawsuit, negligence, sexual assault scandal, Tevin Elliott, Title IX

WACO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for a lawsuit filed by a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former Baylor University football player to go to trial.

The lawsuit filed by Jasmin Hernandez alleges the largest Baptist school in the country was “deliberately indifferent” to rape allegations levied at Tevin Elliott.

He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting the California woman.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Waco ruled Friday that the allegations of Baylor negligence and Title IX violations may proceed to trial.

Hernandez’s lawsuit claims Baylor failed to act against Elliott despite six complaints from women claiming he assaulted them.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify sexual assault victims, but Hernandez has asked that her name and case be publicized.

