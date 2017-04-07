Kevin Durant Practices, Set To Play Saturday In Return

April 7, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NBA

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant returned to practice Friday and experienced no issues with his left knee, so he is set to play against New Orleans in his return from injury.

Durant has been sidelined since he was hurt Feb. 28 at Washington but Golden State hoped all along to have KD back before the regular season ended — and now the Warriors are riding a 13-game winning streak and have secured the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Durant says, “I’m just going to go out there and be me.”

Coach Steve Kerr said Durant, who scrimmaged in a 5-on-5 situation, has no minute limitations because his knee is fully healed.

However, two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry is listed as doubtful to face the Pelicans on Saturday because of a bruised knee.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia