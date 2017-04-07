Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

MCKINNEY (KRLD) – When you’re walking down the street near the square in McKinney, you might just find yourself, as the 1967 song says, “looking for fun and feeling groovy!”

From the moment you walk in the door at The Groovy Coop, you are surrounded by fun retro goodies like vinyl records, 1960s games, clothes and so much more. I couldn’t begin to list it all.

“It’s everything that I like, everything that I think is fun,” explained Katie Scott, owner of Miss Henny Penny’s Groovy Coop in McKinney. “It has meaning to me, and then I find that it has meaning to others, and that’s what I get out of it.”

Folks who walk into The Groovy Coop on South Tennessee Street, just off the McKinney Square in downtown, are welcomed by a flood of fun memories. “I love walking through here and seeing kind of the old ’70s stuff. It’s just different. It’s nice to have a place like this on the square that’s not traditional McKinney stuff,” said Jennifer Swetmon.

This weekend, you can enjoy the Arts in Bloom event on the McKinney square and then drop in to see Katie and all of the cool gifts at The Groovy Coop. “You can come and get some wine, go around and look at some groovy art, and then come shopping in my store, of course” Katie added.

J.D. Ryan is getting groovy at The Groovy Coop in McKinney… Around Town!