Miss Henny Penny’s Groovy Coop In McKinney

April 7, 2017 7:36 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Around Town, Arts In Bloom, McKinney, Miss Henny Penny's Groovy Coop

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

MCKINNEY (KRLD) – When you’re walking down the street near the square in McKinney, you might just find yourself, as the 1967 song says, “looking for fun and feeling groovy!”

From the moment you walk in the door at The Groovy Coop, you are surrounded by fun retro goodies like vinyl records, 1960s games, clothes and so much more. I couldn’t begin to list it all.

groovy 1 Miss Henny Pennys Groovy Coop In McKinney

(credit: The Groovy Coop)

“It’s everything that I like, everything that I think is fun,” explained Katie Scott, owner of Miss Henny Penny’s Groovy Coop in McKinney. “It has meaning to me, and then I find that it has meaning to others, and that’s what I get out of it.”

Folks who walk into The Groovy Coop on South Tennessee Street, just off the McKinney Square in downtown, are welcomed by a flood of fun memories. “I love walking through here and seeing kind of the old ’70s stuff. It’s just different. It’s nice to have a place like this on the square that’s not traditional McKinney stuff,” said Jennifer Swetmon.

katie scott Miss Henny Pennys Groovy Coop In McKinney

(credit: The Groovy Coop)

This weekend, you can enjoy the Arts in Bloom event on the McKinney square and then drop in to see Katie and all of the cool gifts at The Groovy Coop. “You can come and get some wine, go around and look at some groovy art, and then come shopping in my store, of course” Katie added.

J.D. Ryan is getting groovy at The Groovy Coop in McKinney… Around Town!

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia