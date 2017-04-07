CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Syrian Woman Now Living In Texas Reacts To U.S. Attack

April 7, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Airstrikes, Bombing, Missile Strikes, President Donald Trump, Samar Al Hesan, sarin, Syria, Syrian

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One day after a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens, the U.S. launched airstrikes in Syria. The United Nations Security Council will meet later today to discuss President Trump’s military action.

Meanwhile, the television is on in the living room of Samar Al Hesan. She and her family are closely following the latest news from back home. CBS 11 News sat down with Al Hesan, who used to live in Syria but now calls North Texas home.

It’s been nearly four years since Al Hesan moved from Syria to the U.S.  She says she left everything and everyone behind to save her life.

Al Hesan says her mother-in-law and other relatives are still stuck in Syria, but luckily no family members were hurt in the chemical attack earlier this week that killed more than 80 civilians.

Al Hesan says she supports Thursday night’s military action — that took direct aim at the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

There was no looking back when Al Hesan and her four children left Syria, but she says she can’t shake the constant worry for other parents and children who couldn’t escape. “Everyone’s your family. Every kid is your son. I’m a mother and I understand how it’s very hard for people to lose very you kids, like 2, 3, 4-years-old… sleeping and they don’t come back to life. I cannot imagine.”

While Al Hesan has made a home for herself in Plano she says she has been directly impacted by the regime.

